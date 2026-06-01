AI Champdany Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 114.47% to Rs 69.06 crore

Net profit of AI Champdany Industries reported to Rs 21.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 17.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 114.47% to Rs 69.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 61.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 133.22% to Rs 210.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.