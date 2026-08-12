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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the June 2026 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:18 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.40% to Rs 1153.24 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering declined 1.28% to Rs 301.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 305.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.40% to Rs 1153.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1026.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1153.241026.01 12 OPM %26.7029.86 -PBDT424.11413.20 3 PBT395.05385.50 2 NP301.11305.02 -1

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

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