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AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.61% to Rs 1251.06 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering rose 37.88% to Rs 393.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 285.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 1251.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1141.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.74% to Rs 1270.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1060.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 4355.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4226.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1251.061141.33 10 4355.484226.62 3 OPM %28.9826.43 -28.8427.19 - PBDT497.29391.07 27 1707.751471.50 16 PBT468.45363.12 29 1595.051368.43 17 NP393.27285.22 38 1270.161060.74 20

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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