AIA Engineering standalone net profit declines 5.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.51% to Rs 975.76 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering declined 5.71% to Rs 330.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 350.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.51% to Rs 975.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 844.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.01% to Rs 1277.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1021.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 3698.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3425.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.