AIIL receives NCLT approval for acquisition of Wind World (India)

In consortium with Inox Neo Energies (lead member)

Authum Investment & Infrastructure announced that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench (NCLT) vide its order dated 27 July 2026 has granted its approval for the resolution plan submitted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Resolution Plan) by the consortium comprising of Inox Neo Energies (INEL) (lead member) and Authum Investment & Infrastructure (Company) for acquisition of Wind World (India), a company incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, having corporate identification number (CIN) U31200DD2003PLC003236 (WWIL).

The Resolution Plan submitted by the consortium of INEL and the Company inter alia envisaged that INEL as the Lead Member and/or its affiliates shall acquire (i) the IPP and power sale undertaking; and (ii) the operations and maintenance (O&M) business of WWIL, while the Company and/or its affiliates shall acquire certain identified real estate / assets from WWIL. The financial commitment of the Company under the Resolution Plan is approx. Rs 350 crore.