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Aion-Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 54.79% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
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Sales rise 44.86% to Rs 41.72 crore

Net profit of Aion-Tech Solutions declined 54.79% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.86% to Rs 41.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.99% to Rs 8.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.89% to Rs 135.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.7228.80 45 135.0388.90 52 OPM %15.600.76 -7.19-2.98 - PBDT5.571.77 215 8.03-0.31 LP PBT-3.851.27 PL -10.66-2.66 -301 NP0.330.73 -55 8.029.90 -19

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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