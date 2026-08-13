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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aion-Tech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Aion-Tech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Sales rise 40.44% to Rs 27.02 crore

Net loss of Aion-Tech Solutions reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.44% to Rs 27.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales27.0219.24 40 OPM %4.96-18.09 -PBDT0.40-3.44 LP PBT-2.60-5.60 54 NP-1.717.83 PL

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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