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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Airan consolidated net profit rises 113.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Airan consolidated net profit rises 113.65% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:48 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 26.55 crore

Net profit of Airan rose 113.65% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.5525.70 3 OPM %12.9615.18 -PBDT9.595.47 75 PBT8.384.21 99 NP6.733.15 114

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

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