Airan consolidated net profit rises 113.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 26.55 croreNet profit of Airan rose 113.65% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.5525.70 3 OPM %12.9615.18 -PBDT9.595.47 75 PBT8.384.21 99 NP6.733.15 114
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