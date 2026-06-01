Airan reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.40% to Rs 30.97 crore

Net profit of Airan reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.40% to Rs 30.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.17% to Rs 12.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 112.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.