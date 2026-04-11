Airfloa Rail bags from Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala for LHB coach modules

Airfloa Rail Technology said that it has secured a domestic order worth Rs 1.25 crore from Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala for the supply of luggage rack modules for LHB non-AC and AC chair car coaches.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, will be executed within four months and is subject to Indian Railways standard conditions of contract and the General Conditions of Contract for the Stores Department, along with applicable addendums. The scope includes third-party inspection by a nominated agency.

As per the payment terms, 95% of the order value will be released upon submission of the inspection certificate and proof of dispatch or delivery, while the balance 5% will be paid after receipt, inspection, and acceptance by the consignee.