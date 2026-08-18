Airfloa Rail Technology rises after Rs 70.56 lakh order from Modern Coach Factory

Airfloa Rail Technology rose 2.95% to Rs 358.95 after the company received a new order worth Rs 70.56 lakh from Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Lalganj, Raebareli.

The order is for the supply of luggage rack modules for L2CC coaches. The domestic order is subject to Indian Railways' standard conditions of contract and is scheduled to be completed by 9 November 2026.

Under the payment terms, 95% of the order value will be paid against an inspection certificate and proof of dispatch or delivery, while the remaining 5% will be paid after receipt, inspection and acceptance of the goods by the consignee.

Airfloa Rail Technology is a manufacturer of rolling stock components for Indian Railways and also undertakes turnkey railway interior projects. With over 27 years of experience and two manufacturing facilities, the company has executed projects including Vande Bharat Express, Vistadome, RRTS, Agra-Kanpur Metro and Sri Lankan DEMU and Mainline Export Coaches. It also supplies precision components to the aerospace and defence sectors and serves global rail OEMs and various Indian Railways divisions. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 51.98% to Rs 39.15 crore on 66.12% increase in net sales to Rs 319.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 over the year ended March 2025.