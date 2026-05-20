Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Airfloa Rail Technology wins Rs 3-cr ICF Chennai Order

Airfloa Rail Technology has secured a Rs 2.68 crore order from the Furnishing Division of Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai.

The order is for supply and installation of 38 sets of panelling for walls, partitions and roofs in railway coaches.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, will be executed within a period ranging from one-and-a-half months to six months.

The order is subject to standard Indian Railways contract conditions and third-party inspection norms.

Airfloa Rail Technology is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of components used in rolling stock for Indian Railways, supplying through railway production units such as the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and other coach factories. The company also undertakes turnkey interior furnishing projects for Indian Railways. In the aerospace and defence sectors, it manufactures intricate, highly engineered, and critical components. Along with Indian Railways, the company also serves other railway factories and global rolling stock OEMs.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 192.39 crore and net profit of Rs 25.56 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Shares of Airfloa Rail Technology fell 1.39% to end at Rs 301.50.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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