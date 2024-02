Airo Lam consolidated net profit rises 11.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 19.30% to Rs 56.86 crore

Net profit of Airo Lam rose 11.24% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 19.30% to Rs 56.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 47.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

