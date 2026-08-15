Airo Lam standalone net profit rises 9.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.72% to Rs 67.54 croreNet profit of Airo Lam rose 9.66% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.72% to Rs 67.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales67.5452.88 28 OPM %7.549.42 -PBDT3.313.17 4 PBT2.082.03 2 NP1.591.45 10
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