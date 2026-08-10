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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Airtel Business and ITI enter strategic collaboration to accelerate India's digital transformation

Airtel Business and ITI enter strategic collaboration to accelerate India's digital transformation

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
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Airtel Business and ITI have entered into a strategic collaboration to help enterprises in India fast-track their digital transformation and unlock new opportunities for growth, resilience, and innovation.

As enterprises across the country advance their digitization in line with the nation's digital growth and development agenda, the collaboration will combine the complementary strengths and engineering excellence of ITI Limited and Airtel Business, to help businesses modernize legacy systems, improve operational efficiency, strengthen security, and respond faster to changing business demands.

Through an integrated suite of future-ready and scalable digital solutions across enterprise connectivity, data center & sovereign cloud services, IoT, AI-powered solutions, LEO satellite services, cybersecurity, and more, the partnership will enable businesses to overcome legacy complexity, strengthen digital resilience, and build for the future to unlock new growth opportunities.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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