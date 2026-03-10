Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Airtel expands its network to Marwah region in Jammu & Kashmir

Airtel expands its network to Marwah region in Jammu & Kashmir

Image
Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Bharti Airtel announced the expansion of its network footprint to Marwah - a geographically remote area linking Kishtwar and Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir. With this milestone deployment, Airtel has become the first and only service provider to deliver reliable mobile connectivity to this strategically significant and difficult-to-reach region.

Marwah, characterized by its rugged terrain and limited seasonal road access to Kishtwar and Anantnag, remains disconnected during winters due to heavy snow fall. This isolation forces residents to rely on mules or foot travel for essential supplies, work, or emergencies, while the absence of telecom coverage left approximately 150-km corridor disconnected. Airtel's high-speed network rollout in this area marks a transformative step, empowering residents, security forces, and tourists with seamless connectivity in one of the India's most challenging terrains.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Borosil surges as board clears two key proposals

Key indices head towards the day's high; European markets open higher

India invokes Essential Commodities Act to prioritise natural gas supply amid global disruptions

Dollar index skids below 99 mark as Trump plans to end war very soon

Nifty trades above 24,150 mark; auto shares rally

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story