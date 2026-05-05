Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 18.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 18.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 21.47% to Rs 1421.64 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma rose 18.40% to Rs 266.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.47% to Rs 1421.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1170.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.73% to Rs 1056.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 920.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 5452.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4648.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1421.641170.41 21 5452.864648.10 17 OPM %23.4525.39 -25.5827.10 - PBDT392.48309.19 27 1550.791333.27 16 PBT347.11269.41 29 1377.651189.16 16 NP266.70225.26 18 1056.00920.39 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ginni Filaments standalone net profit rises 48.85% in the March 2026 quarter

DCW standalone net profit rises 60.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Australian market slips slightly as rate hike and global tensions weigh on sentiment

Marico climbs after Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 391 cr

First Published: May 05 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story