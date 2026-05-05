Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 18.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.47% to Rs 1421.64 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma rose 18.40% to Rs 266.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.47% to Rs 1421.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1170.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.73% to Rs 1056.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 920.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 5452.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4648.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.