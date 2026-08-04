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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajanta Pharma Ltd soars 0.37%, rises for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd soars 0.37%, rises for fifth straight session

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
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Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 3526.8, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.8% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.67% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3526.8, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 24493.35. The Sensex is at 78419.2, down 0.28%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has risen around 4.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26662.8, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45775 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 43.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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