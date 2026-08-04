Ajanta Pharma Ltd soars 0.37%, rises for fifth straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 3526.8, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.8% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.67% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3526.8, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 24493.35. The Sensex is at 78419.2, down 0.28%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has risen around 4.54% in last one month.