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Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 1.08%, rises for third straight session

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
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Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 3125, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.83% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% gain in NIFTY and a 11.37% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3125, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 23468.45. The Sensex is at 74886.66, up 0.44%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has added around 8.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23840.9, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.79 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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