Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 1.08%, rises for third straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 3125, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.83% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% gain in NIFTY and a 11.37% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3125, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 23468.45. The Sensex is at 74886.66, up 0.44%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has added around 8.39% in last one month.