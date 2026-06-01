Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajanta Soya reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ajanta Soya reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:01 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 13.25% to Rs 336.92 crore

Net loss of Ajanta Soya reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.25% to Rs 336.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 388.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.13% to Rs 8.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 1307.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1329.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales336.92388.39 -13 1307.671329.81 -2 OPM %0.301.57 -0.932.57 - PBDT-0.157.36 PL 15.1939.17 -61 PBT-1.006.60 PL 12.0836.32 -67 NP-1.195.02 PL 8.3827.15 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indoworth Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Katare Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sudal Industries standalone net profit declines 82.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Kothari Industrial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia reports standalone net loss of Rs 130.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story