Ajax Engineering standalone net profit rises 5.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 474.60 crore

Net profit of Ajax Engineering rose 5.14% to Rs 55.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 474.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 466.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.474.60466.5212.4613.1677.1373.9374.3070.9555.6052.88

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