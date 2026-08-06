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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajax Engineering standalone net profit rises 5.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Ajax Engineering standalone net profit rises 5.14% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 474.60 crore

Net profit of Ajax Engineering rose 5.14% to Rs 55.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 474.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 466.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales474.60466.52 2 OPM %12.4613.16 -PBDT77.1373.93 4 PBT74.3070.95 5 NP55.6052.88 5

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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