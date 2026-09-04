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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AJC Jewel Manufacturers to acquire 80% stake in AJC Jewel Manufacturers (FZC), Sharjah

AJC Jewel Manufacturers to acquire 80% stake in AJC Jewel Manufacturers (FZC), Sharjah

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Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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AJC Jewel Manufacturers announced that it has received the board approval for proposed acquisition of an 80% stake in AJC Jewel Manufacturers (FZC), Sharjah, UAE. The UAE entity, engaged in precious metal jewellery manufacturing, reported revenue of Rs 127.95 crore in CY2025 and Rs 72.46 crore during JanuaryJune 2026, compared with Rs 53.82 crore in CY2024.

The proposed Rs 9.60 crore transaction will be executed entirely through a non-cash share swap arrangement, with up to 5,67,492 equity shares of AJC Jewel Manufacturers proposed to be issued at Rs 169.16 per share, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Upon completion, AJC Jewel Manufacturers (FZC) will become a subsidiary of AJC Jewel Manufacturers.

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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