Ajcon Global Services consolidated net profit rises 10.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.39% to Rs 2.88 croreNet profit of Ajcon Global Services rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.882.54 13 OPM %19.4418.50 -PBDT0.390.34 15 PBT0.300.25 20 NP0.210.19 11
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