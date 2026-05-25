Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 119.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 184.78% to Rs 431.13 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 119.94% to Rs 55.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 184.78% to Rs 431.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.93% to Rs 149.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.74% to Rs 1090.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 738.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.