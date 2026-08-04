Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 12.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.65% to Rs 316.97 croreNet profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 12.49% to Rs 43.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.65% to Rs 316.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 258.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales316.97258.43 23 OPM %28.7930.24 -PBDT63.6558.30 9 PBT62.0557.20 8 NP43.0638.28 12
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