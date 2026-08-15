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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit declines 44.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit declines 44.87% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:03 AM IST
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Sales rise 103.04% to Rs 63.49 crore

Net profit of Ajooni Biotech declined 44.87% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 103.04% to Rs 63.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales63.4931.27 103 OPM %2.632.27 -PBDT1.461.28 14 PBT0.661.03 -36 NP0.430.78 -45

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

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