Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit declines 44.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 103.04% to Rs 63.49 crore

Net profit of Ajooni Biotech declined 44.87% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 103.04% to Rs 63.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.63.4931.272.632.271.461.280.661.030.430.78

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