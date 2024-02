Sales rise 6.56% to Rs 17.21 crore

Net Loss of AJR Infra & Tolling reported to Rs 85.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 67.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 17.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.17.2116.15-52.0641.98-82.92-62.49-95.67-75.23-85.65-67.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel