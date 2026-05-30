Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajwa Fun World & Resort reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ajwa Fun World & Resort reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:49 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net loss of Ajwa Fun World & Resort reported to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16313.33% to Rs 49.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.73 -100 02.70 -100 OPM %050.68 -039.63 - PBDT-0.030.37 PL -0.271.05 PL PBT-0.030.37 PL -0.271.05 PL NP-4.800.37 PL 49.240.30 16313

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

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