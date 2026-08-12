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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 74.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 74.18% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 13.62% to Rs 78.12 crore

Net profit of Akar Auto Industries declined 74.18% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.62% to Rs 78.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales78.1290.44 -14 OPM %7.407.12 -PBDT2.633.34 -21 PBT1.022.11 -52 NP0.471.82 -74

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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