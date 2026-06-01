Akash Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 72.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 85.86% to Rs 37.60 crore

Net profit of Akash Infraprojects declined 72.80% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 85.86% to Rs 37.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.97% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.97% to Rs 81.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.