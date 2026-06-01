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Akash Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 72.80% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
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Sales rise 85.86% to Rs 37.60 crore

Net profit of Akash Infraprojects declined 72.80% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 85.86% to Rs 37.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.97% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.97% to Rs 81.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales37.6020.23 86 81.7658.00 41 OPM %9.1221.85 -8.3010.62 - PBDT1.282.79 -54 2.452.21 11 PBT0.972.51 -61 1.261.06 19 NP0.652.39 -73 0.650.89 -27

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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