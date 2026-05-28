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AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 74.07% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales decline 44.55% to Rs 16.39 crore

Net profit of AKG Exim declined 74.07% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.55% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.14% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.62% to Rs 87.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.3929.56 -45 87.01133.09 -35 OPM %1.461.69 -0.261.48 - PBDT0.100.38 -74 0.581.23 -53 PBT0.080.34 -76 0.481.07 -55 NP0.070.27 -74 0.360.86 -58

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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