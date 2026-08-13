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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AKG Exim consolidated net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter

AKG Exim consolidated net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
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Sales decline 27.45% to Rs 20.72 crore

Net profit of AKG Exim rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.45% to Rs 20.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.7228.56 -27 OPM %1.350.14 -PBDT0.140.14 0 PBT0.130.11 18 NP0.090.08 13

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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