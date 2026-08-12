AKI India consolidated net profit rises 104.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 64.44% to Rs 29.04 crore

Net profit of AKI India rose 104.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 64.44% to Rs 29.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.29.0417.66-0.10-3.791.280.790.790.330.510.25

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