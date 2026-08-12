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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AKI India consolidated net profit rises 104.00% in the June 2026 quarter

AKI India consolidated net profit rises 104.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales rise 64.44% to Rs 29.04 crore

Net profit of AKI India rose 104.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 64.44% to Rs 29.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.0417.66 64 OPM %-0.10-3.79 -PBDT1.280.79 62 PBT0.790.33 139 NP0.510.25 104

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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