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AKI India consolidated net profit rises 484.62% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 52.29% to Rs 36.58 crore

Net profit of AKI India rose 484.62% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.29% to Rs 36.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.88% to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.57% to Rs 107.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales36.5824.02 52 107.3380.96 33 OPM %-3.83-3.41 --3.85-0.19 - PBDT1.681.77 -5 4.744.48 6 PBT1.131.27 -11 2.712.67 1 NP0.760.13 485 1.931.68 15

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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