AKI India consolidated net profit rises 484.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.29% to Rs 36.58 crore

Net profit of AKI India rose 484.62% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.29% to Rs 36.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.88% to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.57% to Rs 107.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.