DCM Shriram International Ltd, DCM Financial Services Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd and Bajel Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 March 2026.

DCM Shriram International Ltd, DCM Financial Services Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd and Bajel Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 March 2026.

AKI India Ltd surged 14.77% to Rs 5.13 at 16-Mar-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15997 shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram International Ltd spiked 11.04% to Rs 70.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19248 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18612 shares in the past one month. DCM Financial Services Ltd soared 9.93% to Rs 8.19. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71711 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26110 shares in the past one month. Meera Industries Ltd advanced 9.55% to Rs 34.86. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24680 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17223 shares in the past one month.