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AKI India standalone net profit rises 383.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.16% to Rs 21.68 crore

Net profit of AKI India rose 383.33% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.16% to Rs 21.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.66% to Rs 1.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.75% to Rs 64.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.6817.05 27 64.7168.66 -6 OPM %3.41-5.04 -2.33-0.15 - PBDT1.361.76 -23 3.924.43 -12 PBT0.881.26 -30 2.142.62 -18 NP0.580.12 383 1.441.63 -12

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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