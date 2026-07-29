Akiko Global Services consolidated net profit rises 322.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 130.60% to Rs 68.12 croreNet profit of Akiko Global Services rose 322.70% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 130.60% to Rs 68.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales68.1229.54 131 OPM %14.8313.95 -PBDT10.024.08 146 PBT9.603.68 161 NP6.891.63 323
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