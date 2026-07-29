Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akiko Global Services consolidated net profit rises 322.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Akiko Global Services consolidated net profit rises 322.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 130.60% to Rs 68.12 crore

Net profit of Akiko Global Services rose 322.70% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 130.60% to Rs 68.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales68.1229.54 131 OPM %14.8313.95 -PBDT10.024.08 146 PBT9.603.68 161 NP6.891.63 323

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Devyani International consolidated net profit rises 297.02% in the June 2026 quarter

ACME Solar secures Rs 3,404 cr funding for 250 MW FDRE project

Gland Pharma gains after USFDA approves generic Sugammadex Injection

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Wall Street Rises Despite Global Chip Slump as Oil Prices Ease

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story