Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 20.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.72% to Rs 41.07 croreNet profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 20.40% to Rs 11.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 41.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales41.0731.66 30 OPM %77.6774.54 -PBDT14.4012.27 17 PBT14.1412.10 17 NP11.579.61 20
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