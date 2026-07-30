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Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 20.40% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 29.72% to Rs 41.07 crore

Net profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 20.40% to Rs 11.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 41.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales41.0731.66 30 OPM %77.6774.54 -PBDT14.4012.27 17 PBT14.1412.10 17 NP11.579.61 20

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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