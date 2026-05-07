Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 62.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 62.52% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 44.80% to Rs 41.60 crore

Net profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 62.52% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.80% to Rs 41.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.35% to Rs 42.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.74% to Rs 145.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.6028.73 45 145.6498.58 48 OPM %72.0980.51 -76.5080.29 - PBDT13.9511.96 17 55.0243.42 27 PBT13.6811.80 16 53.9842.88 26 NP12.277.55 63 42.3233.23 27

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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