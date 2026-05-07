Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 62.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.80% to Rs 41.60 crore

Net profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 62.52% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.80% to Rs 41.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.35% to Rs 42.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.74% to Rs 145.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.