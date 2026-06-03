Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd and John Cockerill India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 June 2026.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd and John Cockerill India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 June 2026.

AksharChem (India) Ltd surged 17.96% to Rs 223 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3817 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 323 shares in the past one month.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd soared 13.36% to Rs 670. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month. JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd spiked 12.42% to Rs 22.99. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1452 shares in the past one month. Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd jumped 12.33% to Rs 277.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5058 shares in the past one month.