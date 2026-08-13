AksharChem (India) standalone net profit rises 2042.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.29% to Rs 140.87 croreNet profit of AksharChem (India) rose 2042.25% to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.29% to Rs 140.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales140.8796.96 45 OPM %16.066.61 -PBDT20.325.02 305 PBT15.951.03 1449 NP15.210.71 2042
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