AksharChem (India) standalone net profit rises 248.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.59% to Rs 105.79 crore

Net profit of AksharChem (India) rose 248.20% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.59% to Rs 105.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 372.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 346.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.