Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 57.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 1166.63 croreNet profit of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 57.55% to Rs 100.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 1166.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1024.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1166.631024.03 14 OPM %14.9712.59 -PBDT180.30132.57 36 PBT139.2495.65 46 NP100.0163.48 58
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