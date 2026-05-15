Alacrity Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.26% to Rs 124.97 crore

Net Loss of Alacrity Securities reported to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.26% to Rs 124.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.46% to Rs 6.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.96% to Rs 410.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 570.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.