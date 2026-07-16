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Alacrity Securities standalone net profit rises 92.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 57.41% to Rs 111.18 crore

Net profit of Alacrity Securities rose 92.45% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.41% to Rs 111.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales111.1870.63 57 OPM %7.537.50 -PBDT9.595.29 81 PBT9.405.13 83 NP7.393.84 92

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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