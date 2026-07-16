Alacrity Securities standalone net profit rises 92.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.41% to Rs 111.18 crore

Net profit of Alacrity Securities rose 92.45% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.41% to Rs 111.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.111.1870.637.537.509.595.299.405.137.393.84

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