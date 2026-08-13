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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alan Scott Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Alan Scott Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:53 PM IST
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Sales decline 9.96% to Rs 8.32 crore

Net Loss of Alan Scott Enterprises reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.96% to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.329.24 -10 OPM %4.3311.04 -PBDT-0.060.52 PL PBT-0.85-0.38 -124 NP-0.38-0.23 -65

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

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