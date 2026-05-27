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Alan Scott Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:35 PM IST
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Sales decline 1.35% to Rs 8.03 crore

Net Loss of Alan Scott Enterprises reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.73% to Rs 34.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.038.14 -1 34.3528.69 20 OPM %-9.468.85 -2.106.73 - PBDT-0.940.16 PL -0.411.99 PL PBT-2.02-0.95 -113 -4.47-1.82 -146 NP-1.28-0.88 -45 -2.98-1.66 -80

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

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