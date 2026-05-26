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Alankit consolidated net profit declines 49.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:33 PM IST
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Sales decline 1.07% to Rs 100.92 crore

Net profit of Alankit declined 49.29% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.07% to Rs 100.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.83% to Rs 19.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.09% to Rs 343.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 301.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales100.92102.01 -1 343.49301.06 14 OPM %4.5112.23 -2.6810.87 - PBDT7.1720.87 -66 36.3647.25 -23 PBT3.7717.31 -78 22.8436.87 -38 NP2.144.22 -49 19.1019.86 -4

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

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