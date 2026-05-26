Alankit consolidated net profit declines 49.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.07% to Rs 100.92 crore

Net profit of Alankit declined 49.29% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.07% to Rs 100.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.83% to Rs 19.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.09% to Rs 343.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 301.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.