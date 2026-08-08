Alankit consolidated net profit rises 0.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.45% to Rs 77.66 crore

Net profit of Alankit rose 0.97% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.45% to Rs 77.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.77.6690.788.18-5.009.8711.797.718.535.205.15

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