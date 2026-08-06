Albert David standalone net profit rises 303.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.60% to Rs 101.34 croreNet profit of Albert David rose 303.02% to Rs 32.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.60% to Rs 101.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales101.3470.57 44 OPM %10.51-15.11 -PBDT38.0910.83 252 PBT35.808.44 324 NP32.007.94 303
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